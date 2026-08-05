Bhubaneswar: The authorities deported 42 Bangladeshi nationals who allegedly had infiltrated Odisha’s twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, a senior police officer said here Wednesday.

The 42 people were expelled from India between July 2025 and March 2026.

Another six Bangladeshi infiltrators were found in Bhubaneswar, and the process is underway to deport them too to their home country, Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Suresh Dev Datta Singh said.

Singh said law enforcement agencies under the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Urban Police Districts (UPD) have identified 48 Bangladeshi nationals and deported 42 of them to their home country.

The remaining six individuals are currently lodged at the state holding centre in Athagarh, awaiting final administrative clearances for repatriation, Singh said.

After getting information about the arrival of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the two cities, the commissionerate of police detected and arrested them.

“With coordination with BSF, the Bangladeshi infiltrators will be deported to their home country through the border adjoining West Bengal,” he said.

Singh said that a batch of illegal Bangladesh immigrants was repatriated directly to Bangladesh via a special chartered flight, while others were transferred through land transit checkpoints.

According to official data presented during the briefing, the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) identified 32 Bangladeshis, comprising 10 men, 17 women, and five children, including three girls. Out of them, 26 individuals have been repatriated in three phases-from July 2025 to March 2026.

Similarly, Cuttack UPD deported 16 Bangladeshi nationals across three separate operations. Fourteen individuals were deported in July 2025, followed by one in August 2025, and another in July this year.

Police authorities confirmed that ground deportations across both urban jurisdictions were executed smoothly, with deportees handed over at designated land border checkpoints through West Bengal alongside aerial transfers by special flight arrangements.