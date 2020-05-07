Bhubaneswar: Amid the 3rd phase lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the final year (term-end) examinations.

“The decision was taken in view of the ongoing lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SK Tripathy Regional Director, IGNOU here Thursday.

Sources said, the exams were originally scheduled to start June 1. After the decision to suspend the examinations, the last date for submission of the assignments, filling up of forms and re-admission processes have been extended to May 31.

Tripathy also said that new dates will soon be announced for the exams. He further stated the university will apprise students of the revised date, at least 15 days before the commencement of the examinations.

Notably, about 7.5 lakh students India are set to appear for the examinations to be held in different zones. More than 10,000 students from Odisha under Bhubaneswar zone will appear for the exam in 37 centres of 21 districts.

PNN