Cuttack: Commissionerate Police Saturday took IIFL loot mastermind Lala Amrit Sagar Ray on three-day remand till December 2, a top police source said.

According to the source, Ray along with two others was sent to police remand in connection with the loot incident at Nayasarak branch of India Infoline Finance Ltd (IIFL) in Cuttack. Police will interrogate the three accused during the remand period in order to unravel their modus operandi.

Notably, Ray and his accomplices had materialised the dacoity plan by threatening a staffer of the firm with a toy gun November 19. Acting on an FIR lodged by the firm’s territory manager Tapas Ranjan Swain, Lalbagh police had registered a case and initiated the probe.

Ray is a resident of Markatnagar area, who had been working as a gold appraiser at IIFL here. He had availed a personal loan from the branch and misappropriated mortgaged gold ornaments of public.

After misappropriation assumed large proportions and when Ray realised that he will not be able to manage the firm’s audit, he hatched the loot plot along with another man identified as Rajan Kumar Behera.

PNN