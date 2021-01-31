Around 40 children, aged below five, were administered the pulse polio drops inside the campus

Bhubaneswar, Jan 31: A pulse polio drive was organised at IIT Bhubaneswar for the in-campus children, under five years of age, as a part of National Polio Immunisation Programme under the Ministry of Health, Sunday. The pulse polio drive was organised by the Medical Unit of IIT Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the state government. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar appreciated the initiative by the Medical Unit of IIT Bhubaneswar headed by Dr M.A. Khan, in collaboration with the state government for organising a pulse polio drive for the in-campus children of under five years of age.

He further mentioned pulse polio immunisation programme, aimed at bringing down the number of polio affected people, has been successful across the nation in the recent years. He urged the faculty, staff members to utilise such immunisation camps organised inside the campus including the ones conducted by state government and non-governmental organisations to help eradicate polio from the world. He also mentioned that from the time of its inception, IIT Bhubaneswar has been consistent in its commitment for the wellbeing of its students, workforce and its dependents. “Taking the above into consideration, we at IIT Bhubaneswar successfully organised this pulse polio drive in the best interest of in campus children.”

As many as 40 children aged below five were administered the pulse polio drops inside the campus.

An in-campus kid is given polio drops