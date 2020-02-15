BHUBANESWAR: In an endeavour to offer comprehensive medical care and wellbeing to its students, staff and their dependants, a medical camp was organised by the Medical Unit of IIT-Bhubaneswar in collaboration with AMRI Hospital, Bhubaneswar at the Community Centre located in its campus.

Prof. RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT-Bhubaneswar appreciated the initiative by the Medical Unit of the institute— headed by Dr MA Khan— and AMRI Hospital for this collaborative effort. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed that the students, faculty, officers and staff members including their dependants often neglect their health owing to their busy working schedules and little time for personal commitments.Taking the same into consideration, IIT Bhubaneswar organised the medical camp in the best interest of the students and staff. He also said that the Institute believes that this programme includes a timely preventive health check-up and it can help to minimize health risks and contribute towards creation of a healthy society.

A series of tests such as Random Blood Sugar, ECG and BMD(Bone Mineral Density), ECG and Eye Check Up were undertaken between 9am-2pm.The students ,faculty, officers, staff and their dependants were checked by a team consisting of Medicine Specialist, Gynaecologist, Paediatrician and Ortho­paedician from AMRI hospital. The camp witnessed active participation from a total of 250 students, faculty, officers and staff members.