Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and conducted a series of initiatives in line with the theme of the year ‘Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata’ recently. As part of the Swachha Bharat Mission, the campaign started from September 17 and will continue up to October 1. With an objective to protect and preserve the environment for the future, IIT Bhubaneswar initiated a campaign to stop using single-use plastic, including single-use plastic bottles on its campus.

The institute also formed a solid waste management committee to oversee the waste management efforts and will soon propose sustainable treatment options and segregation of waste. Besides, the institute also organised different programmes to ensure the cleanliness of the campus and to spread awareness. The housekeeping staff conducted a mass cleanliness drive on its premises. They also cleaned the pond in Kansapada, an adopted village of the Institute. The horticulture team cleaned the park of Podapada Primary School, situated in another adopted village by the institute as part of the campaign.