Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar Monday announced the launch of blended mode M Tech programme in Systems Engineering, designed specifically for working professionals in the industry.

This one-of-its-kind initiative aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, enabling engineers with a minimum of three years of experience in plants or industrial settings to enhance their expertise in modern systems engineering, the institute said in a statement Monday.

This M Tech programme will help build the knowledge needed for understanding the behaviour of engineering systems through its courses on modelling of system behaviour, testing systems performance, design of systems and the tools and techniques for predicting system behaviour, such as reliability engineering, statistical machine learning, the statement said.

The institute said that the curriculum for the course was developed in collaboration with Applied Materials India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Applied Materials, Inc, the global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor industry.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, Shreepad Karmalkar, said, “Such programmes foster deeper collaboration between academia and industry. Beyond professional development, they open avenues for joint R&D (research and development), leading to innovations that can significantly benefit society and contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The programme is set to commence soon, with participation from eligible industry professionals eager to advance their systems engineering competencies through this flexible learning model, the institute said.