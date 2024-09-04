Bhubaneswar: A woman studying at IIT-Bhubaneswar died after allegedly falling from the fifth floor of its administrative building, police said Wednesday.

The body of the 23-year-old woman was recovered by police from the institute’s campus Tuesday night.

“We suspect it to be a case of suicide,” a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Kritika Raj, a third-year BTech student from Delhi.

“Yesterday night at about 11pm, a student fell down from the fifth floor of the administration building which houses the library… The police was informed immediately and are investigating the case,” the institute said in a statement.

The body has been taken to Khurda district headquarters hospital for postmortem examination, the officer said.

PTI