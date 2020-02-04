Chennai: Multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fire control network and ramjet projectile technology developed by start-ups incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras Research Park will be on display at the DefExpo 2020 at Lucknow, the institute said Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the IIT-Madras said it will form part of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd pavilion in the Expo.

“We are now on the verge of making a mark on the defence industry through the technologies developed by our faculty and through our start-ups incubated in our one of its kind research parks,” Lt Gen PR Shankar, the Professor of Practice in the IIT’s Department of Aerospace Engineering, was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to the statement, IIT-Madras is in the process of design and development of multirole expendable UAVs.

The institute also claimed that it has made progress in the indigenous processor called ‘Shakti’ to building the next generation of Artillery Combat Command and Control Network. The fire control network has been proposed to be based on Shakti Processor in a lightweight tablet configuration. It will be a precursor to secure net-centricity in the Armed Forces, incorporating all new weapon systems.

The IIT also claimed that is is on the verge of a breakthrough in ‘ramjet technology’ for incorporation in artillery projectiles. This project, when successful, will double the range of engagement of targets and will make a substantial difference in armed forces’ combat capabilities.

The institute also said it will also sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the Ordnance Factory Board for setting up a joint Centre of Excellence for ammunition and Bharat Electronics Ltd for the establishment of research and collaboration in the areas of propellants, explosives and related technologies.

(IANS)