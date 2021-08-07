Angul: The municipal authorities in Angul have made elaborate plans for the development and security of the region through intelligent land information system (ILIS).

It is a novel system that aims at keeping the municipality area under strict surveillance so as to keep encroachers at bay. Under the system, the civic authorities will initiate prompt action against encroachers after receiving information regarding encroachments in the municipal area.

The system will also able to access information about any untoward incident in any area. The system will be put in place from October 2. A blueprint to this effect has been prepared.

The district Collector has been apprised of the implementation of the new system. As per a decision, a command control room will be opened in the municipality office where data regarding the civic body area will be maintained.

As part of the measure, the town will be mapped by drones every month. The drone-based map will be uploaded in computers. Software will immediately detect any change in landscape or disturbance on the ground and alert the staff to initiate immediate action, it is said.

Besides, CCTVs will be installed in every nook and corner of Angul town, while 20 field staff of the civic body will be provided with satellite phones.

The municipal staff will be immediately alerted about problems or incidents through these satellite phones for quick response. Under the ILIS, the town area as well as its inhabitants will avail 17 advantages.

The system will have data base about the denizens so that the civic body will also know if anyone has been deprived of their entitlements under various schemes.

Vacant places, water bodies, sanitation, chemical depots and food warehouses will be under surveillance. The system can detect water-logging and messy sanitation in the area under the jurisdiction of the municipal body and take corrective measure quickly.

Data regarding various lines departments such as electricity, sanitation, tax collection, law enforcement, revenue collection and engineering will be added to the system.

“After ILIS is put in place, all civic problems will be dealt with immediately. The civic body will be under strict surveillance as CCTVs will be installed in 23 wards. A tender will be floated soon for the CCTVs. ILIS will be operational from October 2,” said Girija Shankar Mallick, executive officer of Angul municipality.

