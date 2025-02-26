Jajpur: National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state government to conduct a survey through Odisha Remote Sensing Application Centre (ORSAC) and take appropriate steps to curb alleged illegal mining of black stone on forest lands of Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts.

The disputed area covers approximately 400 acre, including Nischinta hill, Dankari hill, and the surrounding reserved forest (RF) land. According to the complaint filed by a social and voluntary outfit ‘Youth United for Sustainable Environment Trust’, illegal extraction of black stone from Nischinta and Dankari hills is fueling operations of four stone crusher units in the forested areas. Acting on the complaint, the NGT registered a case (208/2024/EZ) and conducted a hearing.

A tribunal bench comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar and member Arun Kumar Verma directed the state government to conduct a survey through ORSAC and take necessary action in this regard. Additionally, within three weeks, the concerned authorities must submit a detailed response to the allegations, listing the four stone crusher units—PRMM Crusher, Maa Chandi Stone Crusher, Aruni Stone Crusher, and Sri Sai Stone Crusher—as respondents in the case.

The newly added respondents have been given four weeks time to fi le their counter affi davits. The complainant alleges that illegal mining in the border areas of Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts has resulted in plundering of a substantial amount of black stone. Reports indicate that over 20,000 tonne of black stone has been extracted and supplied illegally to these four crusher units using high-powered machinery. Illegal extraction of black stone is causing environmental damage and leading to significant revenue loss for the state government.

Earlier, following a directive from the NGT, a joint committee was formed comprising the District Collectors of Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts, regional officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), the Director of Mines and Geology departments, and officials from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB).

The committee’s report, which was submitted to the tribunal, confirms that black stone is being illegally extracted from Nishchinta and Dankari hills. Further findings indicate that multiple unauthorised quarries are operating in the leased foothill areas of Nishchinta and Dankari hills, as well as in Barada and Malagoda areas. Additionally, three black stone quarries in the Aruha hills—BSQ-2 (19 acre), BSQ-1 (7 acre), and BSQ-35 (22 acre)—have reportedly seen illegal extraction worth overRs200 crore.

In light of these findings, leaseholder Trinath Jena has formally requested the Chief Secretary, the Jajpur District Collector, and the Deputy Director of Minor Minerals (Jajpur) to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate legal measures.

PNN