Balasore: Even as the Balasore district administration has imposed restrictions to control rising air pollution levels, several illegal brick kilns are allegedly operating in violation of pollution control norms in Basta tehsil, raising concerns over lax enforcement.

District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas recently reviewed the implementation of air pollution control measures through videoconferencing with senior officials.

The restrictions were imposed under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following deterioration in the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region.

During the meeting, the Collector directed all departments concerned to strictly enforce the guidelines, including regular water sprinkling in dusty areas, a ban on open burning with penalties for violations, and stringent action against illegal brick kilns operating without valid clearances.

However, locals alleged that dozens of illegal brick kilns continue to operate in the Basta and Singla police station areas, defying the administration’s directives.

According to sources, more than 70 brick kilns are functioning without approvals from the Mines department and State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) in panchayats such as Santoshpur, Raghunathpur, Karua, Paunshkuli, Tadada, Singla, Bhelora and Nabara. Residents claimed that despite the issuance of show-cause notices to 31 kilns by Basta tehsildar Sushant Kumar Pattnaik January 8, several units continued operations the next day.

Smoke from kilns in Raghunathpur and Nabara panchayats reportedly envelops nearby areas, causing health issues, including respiratory problems among children.

Locals further alleged that kiln owners are extracting soil illegally from agricultural lands and using coal sourced through unauthorised channels for baking, aggravating air pollution.

They accused the Mines, Revenue and Forest departments and the pollution control board of turning a blind eye to the violations.