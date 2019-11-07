Gopalpur: Even as the state government spends crores of rupees to improvise healthcare facilities in the state, illegal clinics mushrooming in rural areas of Ganjam district have posed a serious threat.

As government health centres and hospitals have few doctors, rural people are compelled to resort to fake doctors and quacks, a report said. Illiterate people are exploited by theses fakes and at times face untimely death. Fake doctors are active in Kanisi area of Rangeilunda block who conduct pathological tests, administer drugs and conduct abortions.

Over past several years, a miscreant has opened a clinic in this area and caters for the healthcare needs of local people by impersonating himself as doctor. He allegedly supplies spurious medicines to critical patients.

Likewise, the wrongdoer has opened up another clinic near Sorala railway junction with a signboard mentioning his son to be a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

In a similar vein, there is an illegal clinic at Golanthara area which is owned by another fake. He is said to be preparing medicines and selling them through his clinic.

A young girl suffering from ear-pain visited his clinic a few days back. As she was administered spurious drugs, her ears, eyes and cheeks started swelling due to side effects. The miscreant then scolded the girl and drove her out of the clinic.

Notably, illegal clinics have mushroomed in Karapalli, Haladiapadar, Tullu, Bakshipalli and many other areas of Ganjam district. The intelligentsia opined that if such situations persisted in future, recurrence of mishaps in the district could not be ruled out.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Bijaya Kumar Panigrahi said, “A team has been constituted under the chairmanship of District Collector. The team will conduct raids on illegal clinics and verify their certificates and documents.”