Cuttack: The Twin City Commissionerate Police seized a huge quantity of firecrackers and raw materials from illegal firecrackers factories in Jagatpur area in Cuttack, Monday.

Firecrackers and raw materials worth lakhs of rupees were seized and three persons have been detained in this connection.

According to a source, Jagatpur police already had information that illegal firecrackers factories were running in their locality. Accordingly, they drew out a plan and swooped down on the factories early Monday morning.

They conducted raids at several factories located at Padmapur, Mahajanpur and Trilochanpur areas and found firecrackers either being manufactured or stored.

Police sources said that the price of the seized firecrackers is around Rs 10 lakh.

Notably, Aska police in Ganjam district had seized a huge cache of firecrackers and other materials worth Rs 70 lakh during a raid on a cracker-making unit at Nalabanta under Aska police limits Saturday.

Similarly, Rajnagar police in Sundargarh district had seized a huge quantity of crackers from three houses at Bagichapada village November 5.

The police administration is cracking down on illegal firecrackers manufacturing units to ensure there is no sale or use of firecrackers between November 10 and 30 as the Odisha government has banned it during the same period.

