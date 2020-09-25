Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in an illegal gun deal here Thursday night. The Crime Branch was tipped off regarding the deal. The sleuths knew that the exchange of illegal weapons was going to take place somewhere near Kalpana square, Thursday night.

The STF members swung into action and raided the locality. They nabbed the dealers while they were completing the deal near Kalpana Square.

The two arrested have been identified as residents of Pattamundai area in ​​Kendrapara district. The cops also seized a Scorpio vehicle, a pistol and five rounds of ammunition from their possession. They also rescued a woman of Nimapara area in Puri district from the seized vehicle.

The STF handed the accused arrested over to the Badagada police after their arrest. Badagada police are investigating into the case to ascertain the arrested persons’ criminal antecedents. Police said they have launched a hunt to arrest the sellers who managed to flee from the spot.

PNN