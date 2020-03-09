Balasore: Nearly, 40 private nursing homes and clinics are operating in Balasore town and different blocks of the district. Only one nursing home is registered while the rest are run ‘illegally’. But, the health department has failed to take action against them, a report said.

This was revealed by Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das in the Assembly while replying to questions in this regard from MLA Madan Mohan Datt. Alarmingly, many nursing homes and clinics do not have fire safety systems. This has raised concern in the House.

However, according to the documents of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), 52 private nursing homes and clinics operating in Jaleswar, Bhograi, Soro, Simulia, Nilagiri, Remuna and other blocks have applied for registration and renewal.

The licences of some nursing homes and clinics have expired five years ago. Their applications for renewal are pending with the district Collector and the CDMO. Even, the CDMO office is not aware –if the registered nursing homes are in operation or not.

While some nursing homes are lodging more patients than their available beds, some are operating without any fire safety measure. There is no improvement in quality of healthcare service and infrastructure including shortage of doctors and nursing staff.

The district administration and the Health department are not looking after these problems, locals said. Even as the state government promises safe healthcare for people, the clinical establishments are allegedly exploiting patients.

As per a gazette notification, the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) – the inspection authority – should make surprise visits to the clinical establishments at least twice a year. However, neither any health official has made supervision visits nor any action has been taken.

It may be mentioned here that the district Collectors and CDMOs are empowered to seal illegal clinical establishments for not following the norms of Clinical Establishment (Control and Regulation) Rule, 1994. ADM Sambit Kumar Nayak said a team has been formed on the instructions of the CDMO. The team has started inspecting nursing homes and clinics while action will be taken against those violating norms, he added.

CDMO Dr. Bannerjee Chhotray said that a three-member team, comprising ADMO, fire safety officer and an official from the SP office, is checking fire safety, sanitation, infrastructure and documents of the private nursing homes and clinics. In some cases, action is being taken, he added.