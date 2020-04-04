Bhubaneswar: Police conducted raids at Jankia village under Khurda tehsil in Khurda district and seized huge quantity of illicit liquor amid 48-hour Special Shutdown during the countrywide lockdown. Four persons were arrested during the raid.

Sources said 1078 litres of foreign liquor worth Rs 12 lakh were seized while two Mahindra Pickup vans which were being used for transporting the liquors were also seized.

Cases have been registered against the accused under appropriate sections of IPC.

For the record, this is the third such major IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) seized in Khurda after Cuttack and Sundargarh.