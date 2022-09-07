Keonjhar: The alleged illegal sale and purchase of 1.4 acres of land of Lord Baladevjew temple in Keonjhar town has kicked up a row among the devotees and in various quarters, sources said Tuesday. Devotees have warned they will take the legal route to get the land back to its original owner, if the administration doesn’t take steps. The matter came to the fore from information obtained under the Right to Information Act (RTI) by an activist in this town. The petitioner said he sought information about illegal sale and purchase of land measuring around 1.4 acres under khata No-18 and plot No-750 in Gumura mouza under two revenue sections of Sadar tehsil in Keonjhar district. The alleged information proved that land owned in the name of Lord Baladevjew temple has been illegally sold and purchased. The person demanded a proper probe into the entire incident.

Meanwhile, the record keeper of the local tehsil office informed that permission for the sale of land has not been granted. He added that the office is in the dark about the alleged sale of temple land. His disclosure has only intensified the doubts on the legality of the deal and created resentment among the devotees. The devotees alleged that despite complaints being lodged with the district collector, sub-collector and the executive officer of the Endowment department, no action has so far been taken. They demanded prompt action. The devotees also said that a person working in the local sub-registrar office is among the people involved in the illegal sale of temple land. When contacted, Rama Chandra Kisku, sub-collector–cum-executive officer of the Endowment department said no one has the authority to sale or purchase the land which belongs to the temple. He asserted that efforts will be initiated for getting back the land on receipt of a proper complaint.