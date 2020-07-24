Bhadrak: Illegal sand mining and smuggling are rampant on a stretch along the Baitarani riverbed extending from Madhiali area of Bandalo panchayat up to Dandakula area of Sholampur panchayat under Bhandaripokhari tehsil limits in Bhadrak district, locals have said.

“The illegal activity continues unabated with indirect support from local tehsil administration, especially at night. While sand mafias earn handsomely from illegal quarrying, the state government loses crores of rupees from revenue,” a local man alleged.

This illegal activity has resulted in ecological imbalance in the region.

In some places, the river has been eating into the banks and gradually changing its course as well. Maninathpur, Mudhapada, Dandakula, Nerada, Jhutana and Bandalo village areas on the Baitarani riverbank suffer the most, locals added.

Notably, several panchayats under Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar and Chandbali blocks in the district are flood-prone.

On being contacted, Bhadrak sub-collector Pitambar Samal said, “The district administration is conducting raids on illegal sand quarries. Penalty is being collected from vehicles engaged in illegal transportation. If necessary, cases are being filed against owners”.