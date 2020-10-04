Padmapur: Forest department officials along with police, Sunday jointly raided an illegal saw mill at Ainlabhata village under Padmapur police limits in Bargarh district. The officials seized several equipment and logs worth lakhs of rupees from the mill during the raid, sources said. The police have also arrested three persons in this connection. Locals said that the saw mill had been operating in the locality illegally for last couple of years.

Forest officials had received information regarding smuggling of precious timbers from the saw mill. Acting on the tip-off forest department officials along with their police counterparts raided the mill and seized the timbers. During the raid, police also confiscated two motorcycles, machines that were being used to cut wood and a tractor.

Locals alleged that the forest department was aware of functioning of the illegal saw mill. However, it was not taking action against the mill. It was only due to the persistent complaint of the villagers that the mill was finally raided.

Forest officials informed later that they were trying to ascertain where the smuggled timber was being sent to.

PNN