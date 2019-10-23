Phulnakhara: Forest department officials along with police, Wednesday, raided an illegal saw mill at Badheisahi Nachhipur under Cuttack Sadar police limits here.

The officials seized several equipment and logs from the saw mill during the raid, sources said. However, they failed to arrest the owner of the illegal saw mill.

Locals claimed that the saw mill had been operating in the locality illegally for last 15 years.

“The Forest department officials were aware of the illegal saw mill, but they did not take prompt action against it. However, Forest department officials raided the mill after a new ranger joined at Phulnakhara forest division a couple of days ago,” said a source.