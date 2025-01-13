Konark: Giving two hoots to the fishing ban imposed by the government for the nesting season of Olive Ridley sea turtles, illegal fishing trawlers are active near Chandrabhaga beach, proving fatal to the rare marine species, reports said.

The discovery of a carcass of an Olive Ridley turtle near Daria Mahaveer Temple along Chandrabhaga beach, under Konark police station, has raised serious environmental concerns, according to the reports.

The Olive Ridley turtles usually begin their mass nesting season from November to February. This critical period witnesses strict restrictions on trawler movement within designated no-fishing zones to protect the turtles and their nesting grounds. However, illegal trawler activities have reportedly escalated during this time, with trawler mafia gangs blatantly violating the restrictions. These illegal operations disrupt the turtles’ nesting process and lead to numerous fatalities as the turtles are often struck by trawlers.

Environmentalists and nature lovers have expressed concern over the lack of consistent patrolling in the restricted sea zones by the Marine Fisheries department and the Forest department. The absence of such surveillance has allowed unchecked illegal fishing, endangering the Olive Ridley population. Highlighting the gravity of the issue, local intellectuals, concerned citizens, and environmental groups from Konark region have called for immediate action. They demanded regular patrolling by the departments concerned to enforce the restrictions effectively and ensure the safety of the Olive Ridley turtles during their nesting season.

This situation underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts between authorities and stakeholders to preserve these endangered turtles and their fragile ecosystem.

