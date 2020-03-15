Dhamnagar: Excise Department officials led by inspectors Ravindra Pradhan and Spandan Mohanty conducted raids Sunday in this block of Bhadrak district and seized huge quantity of illicit liquor. Three persons were also arrested during the raids. They have been identified as Ramesh Behera of Bhagwanpur, Lipun Jena and Harihar Panda of Chudakuti.

Cases have been registered against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian penal code. A detailed probe into their modus operandi of the illicit liquor trade is underway.

PNN