Boinda: Angul Police conducted raids at Sanahula village under Thakurgarh tehsil in Angul district Saturday and seized huge quantities of illicit liquor. A person was arrested in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Karunakar Pradhan.

According to the police officials, they conducted a raid at Karunakar’s house and seized the liquor from his possession.

A case (no. 39/20) has been registered against the accused. A detailed probe into their modus operandi is currently underway.