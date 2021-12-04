Bhubaneswar: In view of the cyclonic storm Jawad approaching the Puri coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here Saturday issued an advisory for the residents of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin cities.

Advisory of the IMD regional centre –

Saturday: Valid between 0830 Hrs IST of 04.12.2021 to 0830 Hrs IST of 05.12.2021

Cloudy weather is very likely to prevail with a few intense spells of rain (about two to three cm/hr).

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in some parts of the Twin City areas.

Orange Warning:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some parts of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city areas.

Heavy rain : 7-11 cm

Very Heavy : 11-20 cm

Wind Warning : 60 to 70 km/ph gusting to 80 km/ph

Probable impacts and suggested actions:

– Water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses

– Occasional reduction in visibility during intense spells of rain

– Disruption of traffic owing to waterlogging in roads leading to increased travel time

– Breaking of tree branches

The IMD regional centre advised to check for traffic congestion along the route before leaving for the destination and follow the related traffic advisories issued by local authorities. It also advised to avoid visiting the areas that often face waterlogging.

Also read: Cyclone Jawad likely to weaken by the time it reaches Puri coast

Sunday: Valid between 0830 Hrs on 05.12.2021 to 0830 Hrs on 06.12.2021

Cloudy weather is very likely to prevail with a few intense spells of rain (about two to three cm/hr).

Yellow Warning:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur on some parts of Cuttack and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur on Bhubaneswar city areas. Probable impacts of weather and the actions suggested are the same as the previous day i.e. December 4.

PNN