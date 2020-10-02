Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) issued Friday heavy rainfall and thunderstorms warning for 13 districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours. The IMD in its bulletin said: “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North Odisha and at many places over the districts of South Odisha.

IMD has also issued yellow warning to 13 districts for the next 24 hours. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Kandhamal.

PNN