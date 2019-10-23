Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued ‘orange warning’ for several districts of the state till October 25 in view of a cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast.

The IMD predicts heavy rain likely for Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Nabarangpur districts.

According to the mid-day bulletin released by the centre, the districts with ‘orange warning’ will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while the districts with ‘yellow warning’ are likely to experience heavy rains over the period of time.

The districts with ‘orange warning’ are Nuapada, Baragarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Keonjhar that could experience heavy rainfall from 8:30 am, October 24 till 8:30 am, October 25.

The districts with ‘yellow warning’ are Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Puri, Khordha and Cuttack.

‘Yellow warning’ has also been issued for Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts from 8:30 am, October 25 till 8:30 am, October 26.

