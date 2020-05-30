Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Saturday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of May 31.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north interior Odisha, at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of south interior Odisha.

IMD has issued Yellow Warning to several districts till 8:30am of May 31. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow Warning (be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 42.50 C was recorded at Titilagarh in Bolangir district Saturday, the centre said.

PNN