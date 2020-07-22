Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for 14 districts of the state valid till 8:30am of June 23.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said, “Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the 14 districts of Odisha”.

IMD has issued Yellow Warnings to several districts till 8:30am of June 23. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow Warning (to be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Deogarh, Sambalpur & Sonepur. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur. Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khurda, Nayagarh &Kandhamal.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati Tuesday, the centre said.

