Bhubaneswar: The regional meteorological centre in the state issued thundershower and rainfall alert for three Odisha districts – Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak Monday morning.

“Thundershower with light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure, the bulletin added.

Low pressure coupled with weak monsoon has brought moderate to intense rainfall in the districts of Kendrapara, Malkangiri and Dhenkanal, thereby causing flood-like situation.

Several other areas of these districts are waterlogged. While no loss of life has been reported as of Monday, many kutcha houses were damaged, farmlands inundated and bovine got stranded.

PNN