Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Monday issued a light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm warning for ten districts of the state valid till 8:30am of July 28.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: “Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, Koraput, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and at one or two places over the other districts of Odisha.”

IMD has issued yellow warnings to ten districts till 8:30am of July 28. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Balasore, Angul, Sambalpur, Rayagada, Koraput & Gajapati.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati Tuesday, the centre said.

PNN