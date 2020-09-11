Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Friday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of September 12.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of September 12. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kalahandi.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district.

PNN