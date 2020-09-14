Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre Monday issued a thunderstorm and rainfall alert for 12 districts of Odisha till 8:30 am September 15.

In its afternoon bulletin the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha, at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Boudh districts.

Besides, IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of September 15. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Talcher in Angul district.

PNN