Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of October 14.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha, North Coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of October 14. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore district in the plains of Odisha.

PNN