Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of July 30.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of July 30. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Khurda.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36.0oC was recorded at Rayagada in the plains of Odisha

PNN