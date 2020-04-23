Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here has issued a ‘Yellow warning’ for as many as ten districts across the state for next 24 hours as heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in these districts.

These ten districts are Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Khurda.

The weathermen predicted that due to rainfall, the temperature in the state would not increase for the next three days. During these days, the coastal areas in the state will witness a maximum temperature rise of 35 degree Celsius and interior areas’ temperature will be within 40 degree Celsius. During these days, most places are likely to witness thunderstorm.

IMD sources said Barkote in Deogarh district recorded maximum rainfall of 12centimetres in last 48 hours. Similarly, Chhendipada and Pallahara each recorded eight centimetres rainfall. Rairangpur, Riamal and Bisam Cuttack each recorded seven centimetres rainfall and Korei and Tirtol each recorded five centimetres rainfall. Besides, other parts in the state recorded three to four centimetres rainfall.

PNN