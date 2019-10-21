Bhubaneswar: Due to the impact of the North-South monsoon, five districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rains October 24. The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has issued ‘yellow warning’ to these districts. The districts are Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Some parts of western and northern Odisha are also likely to get moderate rains. Since the sky has been overcast at some places, the highest and lowest temperatures in the upcoming 2-3 days will remain more or less the same.

The weathermen have also forecast that advent of winter will not happen immediately as the possibility of mercury dipping in the night is slim. However, once the overcast conditions clear in the next few days, there will be a chill in the air.

PNN