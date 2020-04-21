Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar based regional centre of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning Tuesday predicting light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm in several districts of the state.

There is likelihood of thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfalls in Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts. It is also expected that winds with speeds gusting up to 50-60 kilometres per hours are likely in these districts, IMD said.

According to the advisory, districts including Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore are likely to experience similar weather conditions.

People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations during thunderstorms as a precautionary measure, the centre added.

PNN