Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for ten districts of the state valid till 8:30am of October 22.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and at one or two places.

IMD has issued yellow warning for seven districts till 8:30am of October 22. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Bhadrak and Balasore.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 35.4 degree Celsius was recorded at Balasore district of Odisha.

