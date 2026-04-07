Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are to continue across Odisha till April 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.

An active cyclonic circulation over Odisha and neighbouring regions at about 0.9 km above sea level, along with another system over the west-central Bay of Bengal off south coastal Andhra Pradesh at 1.5 km height, has triggered the ongoing weather conditions.

The IMD has issued an orange warning for heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Cuttack districts. Wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph.

A yellow warning has been sounded for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Bargarh and Keonjhar, with light to moderate rain and wind speeds of 30-40 kmph expected.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely in several other parts of the state.

Thunderstorms lashed Bhubaneswar, while places such as Daspalla in Nayagarh, Patnagarh in Bolangir, Athagarh in Cuttack and Dharamgarh in Kalahandi reported intense storms, with hailstorms in some areas Monday.

Meanwhile, temperatures have dipped due to rain. Boudh recorded the highest temperature at 38.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Bolangir (37.2°C), Hirakud (36.8°C), Bhawanipatna (36.5°C), Sambalpur (36.2°C), Sonepur (36.2°C) and Paralakhemundi (36°C).