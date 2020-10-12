Ganjam: Every October, people of Ganjam district experience natural calamities. This October is no exception either.

The depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours. According to weathermen, it will cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada during morning hours October 13.

Under its impact, south and coastal districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with gale for three to four days.

Keeping this in view, the district administration has issued a directive, asking people to take shelter in safe places and not to let their domestic animals out. This apart, people living in coastal villages and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

Even since the residents of Podampeta, New Podampeta, Gokharkuda, Kantiagarh and Purunabandh areas under Ganjam block have received the alert message from the block administration; they have constantly been in fear.

In the event of gale reaching the speed of 65kmph, the farmers in the locality will be the worst sufferers. “We are worried about our standing paddy crops. If the predicted squally wind condition prevails, our crops will definitely get damaged,” said Brundaban Sahu, a farmer of Puintola village.

Assuaging the fear, the block administration has come up with a statement that it is well prepared to face the cyclone like situation.

