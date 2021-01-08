Bhubaneswar: A man from Bhubaneswar fell victim to a cyber crook and lost over Rs 94,000 from his Google pay account within 20 minutes Friday.

According to a source, a woman pretending to be an escort service worker managed to extort Rs 94,000 from the man Friday. The matter came to light after the victim registered a police report.

Sources said, the man received a call from an unknown number Friday. A woman spoke to the man posing as an escort service worker. She asked the man to pay Rs 2,000 through a digital wallet to avail her services.

However, when the man used his Google Pay account to pay the money, the transaction failed following which she contacted the woman again through the phone number in which he had talked with her earlier. Then the woman sent him a barcode to scan and register. When the man used the same, within merely 20 minutes, they managed to take out Rs 94,731 from the Google pay account of the victim.

The cops are yet to identify the accused. A detailed probe into the incident is on, a police official said.

PNN