Karachi: Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, main opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not capable of completing his term as political parties and people are unhappy with his administration’s policies, according to media reports here, Monday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made the comments Sunday while speaking to the media during his visit to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the federal government was not competent to steer the country into the right direction, which was the reason that everyone across Pakistan was raising voice against its anti-people policies, the ‘Dawn’ newspaper reported.

“Everyone is fed up with this puppet government,” Bilawal was quoted as saying. “All political parties and people belonging to every sphere of life, including traders, teachers, doctors and workers are unhappy with the government’s policies. All this is quite not up to scratch and gives me no assurance to say Mr Imran Khan will complete his term successfully,” Bilawal further said.

Bilawal He was accompanied by Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, health minister Azra Pechuho and information minister Saeed Ghani.

Bilawal said that his party would certainly protest against the government, yet, ‘we’ll not become part of any act to derail democracy; or allow anyone to do the same’. He said the federal government should take measures that could create unity and consensus among the people of Pakistan.

PTI