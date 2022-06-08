Mumbai: The new season of the web series She is all set to be released June 17 on Netflix and the creator of the show Imtiaz Ali says that the story is deeply personal to him.

The trailer of the crime drama is released on Wednesday and features – Aaditi Pohankar who reprises her role as Bhumika Pardeshi. Bhumi is a constable who goes undercover as a sex worker to discover the secrets in the dark alleys of Mumbai’s underbelly.

Talking about the new season, Imtiaz Ali, who has written and created the show said, “She in the second season remains a deeply personal story even as it catapults to a higher octane drama. As She gets comfortable in the role of a seductress, She also begins to get seduced by the charm of darkness. The thrill quotient is up, the canvas is wider and the treatment more persuasive as Bhumi struggles to decide the secrets she really wants to keep.”

Director Arif Ali added, “In the second season, Bhumi has to constantly walk a tightrope not knowing on which landmine her next step will fall. With death and disaster at every turn, Bhumi’s only chance at survival is a metamorphosis. A transformed Bhumi takes up the reins, constantly making life changing decisions at the cost of trust and duty, such that while she is under threat, no one around her is safe either.”

The seven-episode gripping crime drama series also stars Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan and Suhita Thatte – produced by Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films.