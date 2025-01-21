Kendrapara: The elusive Great Bittern (Botaurus stellaris) has been sighted for the first time in the Gahirmatha region of Bhitarkanika National Park during the mid-winter waterfowl annual status survey conducted January 18.

The presence of the Great Bittern not only highlights the ecological importance of the region but also strengthens ongoing efforts to preserve its rich biodiversity.

The arrival of the Great Bittern, known for its distinctive booming call and cryptic plumage, marks an extraordinary occasion for ornithologists and nature lovers, a Bhitarkanika park official stated.

Its presence in the park underscores the significance of wetland conservation in sustaining diverse bird populations, said Manas Kumar Das, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and in-charge of the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

“The sighting of the Great Bittern is a testament to the ecological health of our wetland,” Das remarked, adding that the visit of this rare bird encourages continued conservation efforts and raises awareness about the importance of protecting these vital ecosystems.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has assessed the conservation status of the Great Bittern as being of “least concern”.

According to official sources, the bird census recorded 238 Grebes and Cormorants, 11,401 Herons and Egrets across 10 species, 2,781 Storks from three species, 1,972 Ibises and Spoonbills across two species, 89,614 Geese and Ducks from 15 varieties, Gallinules, and Coots of four varieties and 766 Finfoot and Jacana species from two types.

In addition, 30 types of shorebirds (waders) with a population of 15,035, 10 types of gulls, terns, and skimmers with a population of 16,224, and 35 other waterbird species totalling 2,256 were spotted by enumerators during the survey.

PNN