Berhampur: After the southern states, Ganjam district Monday became the first district in the state to introduce ‘water bells’ in schools to motivate children drink adequate quantity of water during school hours to keep themselves hydrated.

District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange launched the scheme at VV Giri Girls’ High School in Silk City, Monday. The initiative had first started in Kerala and was replicated in Karnataka and Telangana while Andhra Pradesh is planning to implement it across the state. Ganjam district became the first district in the state to launch the project.

Kulange launched the scheme by distributing water bottles to girl students and advising them to drink water regularly. Berhampur Sub-Collector Sinde Dattatreya Bhausaheb, Chakraborti Singh Rathore, chairman Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) were present during the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Kulange said that regular drinking of water helps in getting rid of skin diseases, stomach diseases and kidney ailments. It has been observed that children do not drink water most of the time following which they often fall prey to diseases. Children will not be able to study well if they do not remain healthy for which ‘Drink Water, Remain Healthy’ slogan has being given.

All government and private schools as well as Anganwadis in Ganjam district are included in the scheme and the authorities have been instructed to ring three ‘water bells’ from Monday to remind children of drinking water. The students and teachers have to drink water when the bell rings.

Awareness boards have been put up for display in the schools and Anganwadis and the children will be taught on the need of water for the human body. Drinking water facilities will be provided to those schools which do not have drinking water facilities and this project will continue in future, the Collector said.

District Education Officer (DEO) Sanatan Panda said water bells will ring thrice from Monday to Friday at 11.40 am, 1.30 am and at 3.15 am. Similarly, the bell will ring at 8 am, 9.30 am and at 10.50 am Saturday where all will be able to drink water within a period of five minutes. Parents have to give water bottles to students when the latter leave for school.

Sources said attempts are being made to provide water bottles to students as Kulange called all old students and benevolent persons to donate water bottles under ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ project. The Collector said the initiative aims at making drinking of water a habit among children to ensure that they stay hydrated.