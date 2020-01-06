Chhatrapur: Farmers here have been forced to distress sale of paddy as mandis are yet to open at many places in Ganjam district, a report said.

In the absence of mandis and storage facilities, farmers have been forced to sell their paddy to traders from Andhra Pradesh. The matter came to fore after paddy bags were seen being loaded into a truck from Andhra Pradesh, Sunday.

Left with no option, farmers are trying to sale off their paddy stocks to the middlemen and traders, Simanchal Nahak, the secretary of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha, an outfit of farmers has alleged.

The paddy sold is later transported to Andhra Pradesh by the middlemen and agents who had procured it from the farmers.

The Mahasabha, confirming the development, alleged that farmers are selling around 77 kg of paddy at Rs 1,050 to the middlemen and agents.

The outfit claimed that paddy procurement is going on at a very slow pace due to the implementation of token system while many members of the societies are yet to complete the tagging with the millers.

The Beguniapada block president of Mahasabha, Dohan Swain, has alleged that mandis are yet to open in Ustapada, Mardamekh and Burujhuri panchayats under the block.

This has happened as the farmers have failed to sell their harvested paddy at the price fixed by the government. Moreover, the farmers are hurriedly trying to dispose off their paddy stocks to make some good of their loss which they have suffered due to attack by wild boars, pests and unseasonal rainfall.

The Rayat Mahasabha demanding streamlining of the entire paddy procurement system has submitted a memorandum to the Collector, Nahak said. The Collector reportedly assured that paddies of all the registered farmers will be purchased, while receiving their memorandum.

The Mahasabha has demanded to appoint a special officer to look after paddy procurement, issuance of tokens to the farmers for paddy procurement by the local society, FIRs against the corrupt officials for deducting 5 kg per quintal of paddy, tagging of at least three millers in every panchayat and payment of charges for sacks by the millers. Farmers Rabi Satapathy and Khali Goud have claimed of undercutting in weight and measures during paddy procurement.

Situation in Jagannathprasad and Hinjili blocks are no better while the mandi which opened in Purussotampur block was closed down later.