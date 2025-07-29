Balasore: A widow died after allegedly setting herself on fire at Kabar village under Khaira police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district, a source said Tuesday.

According to the source, the woman, identified as Kuni Rout, allegedly poured kerosene on herself and set herself ablaze Monday night. Following a report by family members alleging foul play, police detained her father-in-law and brother-in-law for questioning.

Kuni’s elder brother, Sukanta Das, filed an FIR with Khaira police alleging that she was killed by her in-laws: father-in-law Kailash Rout, mother-in-law and brother-in-law Gopal Chandra Rout. He claimed that Kuni had been facing regular physical and mental harassment from her in-laws after the death of her husband, Prafulla Rout, who had died by su*cide two years ago.

A scientific team from Balasore and senior officers, including SDPO Pramod Mallik and IIC of Khaira Police Station Suchendra Mahalik, visited the spot and launched an investigation.

The detained persons were being questioned at the time of filing this report.

It can be mentioned here that Kuni was married off to Prafulla Rout 23 years ago.

PNN