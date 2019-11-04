Keonjhar: Winter has just set in and tourists are eager to venture out to enjoy scenic places across the state. Mineral rich Keonjhar district is home to a host of scenic places, but most of them are not yet developed in a full-fledged manner to attract visitors.

Lack of infrastructure development has been a major hurdle in exploiting tourism potential of these places, locals decried.

Six waterfalls of various sizes in this district have been given the status of ‘tourist destinations’. If the remaining ones get the same tag from the tourism department, the district will have the ‘most number of waterfalls’ and attract a huge tourist footfall, according to some senior citizens.

They said if the number of visitors increases it will also open the doors for tribals to earn more and improve their standard of living.

The waterfalls in this district are surrounded by lush greenery making each one a scene to behold.

The waterfalls which have been granted ‘tourist destination’ status are Sana Ghagara, Bada Ghagara, Khandadhar, Gundichaghagi, Murga and Handibhanga.

However, others like Bhimkund, Kaijoda, Tenteinali, Kainjhar, Giridibandh, Mahadevmundi and Putugharghagi have been awaiting the much sought after tag even though they are equally beautiful.

These sites also attract visitors on a continuous basis as their popularity has spread through positive word of mouth. Sources said tourist footfall to all the waterfalls in this district is on the rise, but proper infrastructure has not yet been put in place at many places.

Had these places been given ‘tourist destination’ status and developed, the real picture would have definitely been different, some local residents said.

Resentment is brewing among the people as the government is not giving the same importance to the tourism sector as it does to the mining sector in the district.

“The tourist spots are neglected. It is time government taps the tourism potential of the district. Development of the tourism sector can improve the socio-economic condition of the tribals of the district,” observed an environmentalist.

Sources said chances of more waterfalls getting ‘tourist destination’ tag appear dim. This is because since its formation, May 10, 2017, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has not convened a single meeting.

According to a notification (number-8029/07-07-2013), a policy was formulated in 2016 for the development of tourism in this district. Thereafter the DTPC was formed.

Locals alleged that DTPC meetings are not being convened so as to consider the development of the left-out tourist places.

Several outfits said tribals usually live around these scenic spots. If the state government develops these places as tourist hubs, the poor tribals could benefit in many ways, they observed.