Keonjhar: Two hostel buildings for girls and boys on the premises of DD Autonomous College in Keonjhar have been left unused even as students have been facing a lot of problems looking for accommodation.

The buildings built at a cost of Rs 8 crore were inaugurated a year ago. They are equipped with a total of 300 beds. It was learnt that some works of the hostel buildings have not yet been completed.

People wonder how the incomplete buildings were inaugurated.

With such valuable facilities not being put in place, many poor and meritorious students have to shell out big on private accommodations in the town.

Some students lamented that when the hostels were inaugurated a year ago, they were happy about the prospects of hostel accommodations, but that euphoria has vanished.

A few days ago, the buildings were handed over to the college authorities. The PW department has executed the projects.

SDO, (PWD) Khageswar Mohant said the building works have been completed and handed over to the college authorities. However, a few ancillary and peripheral works are yet to be done, he added.

Besides, assets like cots, tables, beds and kitchen items have not been purchased. It is apprehended that students may not be able to stay in the hostels from this academic session.

The principal of the college said the buildings were hurriedly handed over to the college with some works yet to be completed. The students will b able to stay only after completion of the building works, he added.